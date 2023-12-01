Video: Mitchell Robinson's HS Coach Reveals How He Became Roommates with Knicks Star

Elsa/Getty Images

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson recently added a roommate who also happens to be his former high school basketball coach.

During Thursday's game between the Knicks and Detroit Pistons at Madison Square Garden, Butch Stockton told MSG's Rebecca Haarlow the story of how he came to live with Robinson.

Stockton explained Robinson came to visit his wife in the hospital after she became sick whenever he could. After she died in September, he invited his coach to move in with him.

"He said, 'Coach there's no reason you stay down here in Louisiana anymore. You come to New York with and enjoy yourself and get your mind back straight because you know how much you loved your wife,'" Stockton said.

According to the obituary for Dawn Stockton, she died at the age of 70 "after a brief battle with metastatic cancer" on Sept. 13. Butch and Dawn were married for 31 years.

Butch Stockton spent four decades coaching high school basketball starting in 1976. He was hired by Chalmette High School in 2006. Robinson transferred to the school for his junior year in 2015-16 and spent two years with the Owls.

The 25-year-old has spent his entire NBA career with the Knicks after being selected with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2018 draft.