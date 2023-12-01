Seahawks' Pete Carroll Calls out Refs After Loss to Cowboys: 'Way Too Many Penalties'

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Viewers watching the Seattle Seahawks-Dallas Cowboys game on Thursday night weren't the only ones annoyed with all of the flags being thrown by the officials.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called out the referees after his team's 41-35 loss for all of the penalties that were called.

"It's unfortunate that it feels like there was a whole 'nother factor in this game," Carroll said to reporters during his postgame press conference. "I don't know, you guys saw it a lot better than I did, but there was just way too many penalties in this game, for both sides. We've got to get out of that kind of football."

