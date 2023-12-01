X

NFL

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Seahawks' Pete Carroll Calls out Refs After Loss to Cowboys: 'Way Too Many Penalties'

    Adam WellsDecember 1, 2023

    ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks talks with a referee on the sidelines during the 2nd quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

    Viewers watching the Seattle Seahawks-Dallas Cowboys game on Thursday night weren't the only ones annoyed with all of the flags being thrown by the officials.

    Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll called out the referees after his team's 41-35 loss for all of the penalties that were called.

    "It's unfortunate that it feels like there was a whole 'nother factor in this game," Carroll said to reporters during his postgame press conference. "I don't know, you guys saw it a lot better than I did, but there was just way too many penalties in this game, for both sides. We've got to get out of that kind of football."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Seahawks' Pete Carroll Calls out Refs After Loss to Cowboys: 'Way Too Many Penalties'
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon