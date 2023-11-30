Jets' Aaron Rodgers on Achilles Injury Return Before Week 17: 'Anything's Possible'

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers isn't ruling out an early return to the field.

When asked by reporters on Thursday if he thinks he can return before the New York Jets' Week 16 matchup with the Washington Commanders, Rodgers left the door open.

"I think anything's possible," Rodgers said when discussing his recovery, but also told reporters he's "not close" to being ready to play.

The Jets opened Rodgers' 21-day practice window on Wednesday, signaling that the rumors surrounding his return from a significant Achilles injury before the end of the season to be true.

However, any potential comeback would likely hinge on New York remaining in playoff contention. The Jets have lost four straight games as they've tried to find a consistent option under center, falling to 4-7 on the year.

"I don't think that would make a ton of sense," Rodgers explained when asked about a return despite New York potentially being eliminated from the postseason, adding that he would likely be less than 100 percent healthy if he were to come back, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

Regardless, his sights are still set on making an improbable recovery after many assumed that his season would be over after suffering the injury on the team's first drive of the season.

"My thing is: What's the worst that can happen?" Rodgers added.

Despite a relatively down year in 2022, Rodgers is entrenched as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. The Super Bowl-winning signal-caller won MVPs in both 2020 and 2021, bringing his career total to four.