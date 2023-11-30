Warriors' Chris Paul Out at Least 2 Games With Nerve Injury in Leg

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors announced guard Chris Paul suffered a lower left leg nerve contusion during Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings and will be re-evaluated Monday.

Golden State plays two games against the Los Angeles Clippers prior to Monday.

The 12-time All-Star logged less than five minutes on the court before needing to exit Golden State's 124-123 loss to the Kings.

This season has been a mixed bag to some degree for Paul, who's adjusting to life as a reserve. He's averaging 7.3 assists to help ease the burden on Stephen Curry as the primary facilitator but shooting just 39.9 percent from the field.

For the most part, the Hall of Fame-bound playmaker is helping to provide the second unit with some offensive punch, which is exactly what the Warriors were aiming for.

But the injury was both a setback to his continued integration into Golden State's scheme and a reminder of the concerns about his durability. The 2015-16 season was the last time Paul appeared in more than 70 games.