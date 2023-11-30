Devin Haney Vacating Lightweight Titles Before Prograis Fight; Eyes Welterweight Belt

Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Devin Haney is ready to climb up some weight classes.

The undisputed lightweight champion said he plans on vacating his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO belts that he earned at 135 pounds before he fights Regis Prograis at 140 pounds for the junior welterweight championship on Dec. 9, per Mike Coppinger of ESPN.

"I did everything at 135 that I could," Haney said Wednesday. "The biggest fight for me was making that Gervonta Davis fight, and his side showed no interest in making the fight. I've outgrown the division, so now I make my quest to 140 to become a two-division champion.

"And after this fight, I look to become a three-division champion and move up to 147, God willing that I'm successful in this fight."

Haney earned his status as the undisputed lightweight champion with a win over Vasiliy Lomachenko in May. He also defeated George Kambosos in two separate fights.

As for the vacated belts, Shakur Stevenson will be the new WBC lightweight title holder after beating Edwin De Los Santos, while Kambosos and Lomachenko will likely battle for the IBF title.

Yet Coppinger explained the "WBO title picture is less clear" with Lomachenko seemingly "out of the mix." That could clear the way for a bout between Denys Berinchyk and Isaac Cruz with the belt hanging in the balance.

Haney is turning his attention elsewhere after dispatching all of the competition he faced at that level.

He enters the fight against Prograis with a 30-0 record and 15 knockouts. Prograis isn't far behind, though, and sports a 29-1 record with 24 knockouts. His only loss came via majority decision to Josh Taylor in 2019.

Haney had little trouble at the lightweight level, but Prograis is known for his power and will be quite the test.