Tyreek Hill's Backflip Celebration Video Leads to NFL Pulling Staffer's Credentials

Rich Storry/Getty Images

Kevin Fitzgibbons, a 20-year-old University of Miami student and content creator who has worked with numerous NFL stars, revealed on social media that the league has revoked his credentials for this season (and possibly beyond) following Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's backflip touchdown celebration in Week 6.

"At just 17 years old, I learned the skill of social media networking and was able to create opportunities to work with star players like Tyreek Hill, Saquon Barkley, Antonio Brown an many others," Fitzgibbons said in part.

"In 2022, I applied for a job with the NFL, and they hired me to work at all Miami Dolphins home games.

"In Week 6 of this season, Tyreek scored a touchdown in the exact same corner of the end zone that I was filming in. He noticed me and surprised me by grabbing my phone and doing a backflip. It was the coolest moment ever, and I ran into the tunnel to send the clip in to the NFL.

"The NFL then let me know that I would be suspended for the remainder of the season and possibly for good. They said regardless if I knew the celebration was coming or not, I still had to be disciplined and that I shouldn't have jumped on the sidelines after the play. One of the best moments of my life turned upside down in a matter of seconds."

Fitzgibbons explained that he understood why the NFL had to make this decision, but he also expressed his gratitude to Hill for the moment and the league for the opportunity.

Hill, who was flagged on the play, said a lot without saying much at all after Fitzgibbons released the video.

The celebration briefly went up on NFL UK social media account before being taken down.

Even if he did break rules, Fitzgibbons certainly didn't do anything harmful and celebrating after a touchdown, while not ideal for a credentialed sideline media member, seems like an innocuous enough act that shouldn't merit a full-year suspension.