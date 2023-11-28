Schultz: Chargers' Brandon Staley Will Be Fired at End of Season 'Barring a Miracle'

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Josh McDaniels and Frank Reich have already been fired from NFL head-coaching jobs this year. Come the offseason, Brandon Staley is reportedly likely to join them.

According to B/R's Jordan Schultz, "Staley—barring a miracle down the stretch—is out with the Los Angeles Chargers."

It's been a bumpy ride for Staley, to say the least.

The Chargers flashed a ton of potential in his first season back in 2021, going 9-8. But the Chargers missed the postseason after losing three of their last four contests, including two overtime defeats.

Still, hope abounded. Justin Herbert took a step forward, Staley led the team to two more wins than the year prior and talent had been amassed. Expectations were high for 2022.

A 6-6 start to the season dampened them somewhat, but the team rattled off four straight wins from there and made the postseason at 10-7. Five of their losses came by eight points or less—these Chargers were dangerous, but prone to botch close games in the clutch.

Still, they looked bound for the divisional round of the AFC playoffs after racing to a 27-7 halftime score against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card game. But the Jags came all the way back, beating the Chargers 31-30 on a game-winning field goal as time expired.

Another chance come and gone for Staley's Chargers. So what would 2023 hold?

To this point, a disappointing 4-7 record that has seen the team go 2-5 in games decided by eight points or less. The Chargers are solid on offense (11th in yards and ninth in points per game) and absolutely dreadful on defense (32nd in yards and tied for 24th in points allowed per game), a surprise given Staley's background on that side of the ball.

And Staley has been feisty in defense of his own role on that side of the ball

"I have full confidence," he told reporters on Nov. 19 after a 23-10 loss against the Green Bay Packers. "Like I've told you from the beginning, I have full confidence in our way of playing. Full confidence in myself as the playcaller, in the way that we teach and the way that we scheme. Full confidence in that. We got to bring this group together and do it consistently. ... And that's where it's at."