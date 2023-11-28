Panthers Owner Tepper 'Totally Confident' in Bryce Young amid CJ Stroud, Reich Rumors

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Following the firing of head coach Frank Reich on Monday, Carolina Panthers owner Dave Tepper threw his support behind rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, when asked Tuesday about Young, Tepper replied: "We are totally confident in that pick."

The Panthers traded a ton to the Chicago Bears in order to ascend to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft and select Young, but the move hasn't paid dividends yet, as Carolina has been the worst team in the NFL this season with a 1-10 record.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported this week that some in the NFL believe Tepper was the one who pushed for the selection of Young, and that other members of the organization agreed to go in that direction "because they know what's good for them."

While Carolina took Young, the Houston Texans selected C.J. Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick, and he has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league this season, and the runaway choice for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Young enjoyed a spectacular college career at Alabama, starting for two seasons and winning the Heisman Trophy in 2021.

During his time with the Crimson Tide, Young completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 8,356 yards, 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while also rushing for seven scores.

There were concerns surrounding Young coming into the NFL, particularly in relation to his slight frame, and the transition has proved to be a tough one.

In 10 starts this season, Young is just 1-9, and he is completing 61.7 percent of his passing attempts for 1,877 yards, nine touchdowns and eight interceptions.

A lack of offensive weapons and shoddy offensive line play have contributed to his struggles, but Young hasn't done much to show why he was worthy of the No. 1 overall pick.

By comparison, Stroud has the Texans in the thick of the playoff hunt at 6-5, and he is completing 63.7 percent of his passes for 3,266 yards, 19 touchdowns and just five picks.

Even Anthony Richardson was showing more consistent flashes of big-time quarterback play for the Indianapolis Colts before he was shut down for the season with a shoulder injury.

There is still plenty of time for Young to turn things around and prove himself as the top quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft, but dealing with a coaching change in the middle of his rookie season won't be easy.

Now Young and the entire team have to adjust to interim head coach Chris Tabor on the fly in hopes of somewhat salvaging what has been a nightmarish season.