Lakers' LeBron James Passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to Set NBA Minutes Record

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

As if his 21st NBA season wasn't already impressive enough, LeBron James broke another one of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's records Monday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. He is now the NBA's all-time leader in minutes played.

James surpassed Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 66,300 minutes just a month into the campaign and will have the opportunity to blow that record out of the water by the end of his illustrious career.

What has been the most perplexing thing about this season is that James is playing some of the best basketball of his career at 38 years old. He's set to turn 39 in December, but there's no sign of regression in his play thus far.

The four-time league MVP and the NBA's all-time leading scorer—a record he broke last season—is averaging 25.5 points per game to go along with 8.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists.