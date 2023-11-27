Ex-Michigan LB Coach Chris Partridge: 'I Had No Knowledge' of Illegal Sign-Stealing

Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

After being fired by Michigan earlier this month amid an investigation into alleged sign stealing, former linebackers coach Chris Partridge broke his silence to clarify the circumstances of his termination.

"I want to be clear: I had no knowledge whatsoever of any in-person or illegal scouting, or illegal sign stealing," Partridge wrote in a lengthy statement released on Monday. "Additionally, at no point did I destroy any evidence related to an ongoing investigation."

ESPN's Tom VanHaaren reported on Nov. 17 that Partridge's firing "stemmed from his lack of cooperation with the NCAA investigation" into an alleged sign-stealing operation spearheaded by former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions.

The university reportedly told Partridge in its explanation for his firing: "As we discussed today, the university has received evidence that you have failed to abide by the university directive not to discuss an ongoing NCAA investigation with anyone associated with the Michigan football program or others and as a result has determined that you have failed to satisfactorily perform your duties."

Partridge confirmed in his statement on Monday that was the language used when he was notified of his firing. He made it clear that it's "inaccurate" that his firing was connected to him having a role in the sign-stealing operation.

Partridge returned to Michigan prior to the 2023 season after spending three years as co-defensive coordinator at Ole Miss. He had been the Wolverines' director of player personnel in 2015 before serving as the special teams coach, safeties coach and eventually linebackers coach from 2016 to 2019. Despite his firing, he said he's still hoping to see Michigan achieve success this year.