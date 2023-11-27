NFL Rumors: Derek Barnett Claimed by Texans After Being Waived by Eagles

Perry Knotts/Getty Images

The Houston Texans claimed defensive end Derek Barnett after he was waived by the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The former first-round pick struggled to carve out a role on Philadelphia's deep defensive line unit, accumulating just three tackles and one tackle for loss in eight appearances this season.

With the Texans sitting at 6-5, general manager Nick Caserio is likely hoping that Barnett will provide a boost to help Houston make a playoff push.

The 27-year-old never lived up to his draft status, dealing with several injuries throughout his time spent with the Eagles. In 2018, he missed the final nine games of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff.

Barnett only appeared in one game in 2022, suffering a torn ACL during Philadelphia's season-opening victory against the Detroit Lions. He has still showcased his talent in flashes, accumulating at least five sacks in three separate seasons while recovering a key fumble in the fourth quarter of the team's 2018 Super Bowl win.

"The Eagles organization would like to thank Derek for his contributions to this team over the last seven seasons," the franchise said in a statement. "As a rookie, Derek made one of the most memorable plays in our Super Bowl victory over the Patriots. He has been a great teammate who always played with high energy and effort. We wish Derek nothing but the best."

Now, Barnett will look to thrive in an increased role with a Texans defense that has some room to improve. Despite allowing a respectable 21.1 points per game, Houston has recorded just 24 sacks as a team. That ranks 25th in the NFL.