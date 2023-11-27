Former WWE Diva Sunny Sentenced to 17 Years in Prison in DUI Manslaughter Case

George Napolitano/FilmMagic

Former WWE diva Sunny was sentenced to 17 years in prison in connection to a fatal car crash in 2022, according to TMZ Sports.

Tammy Sytch initially pleaded not guilty but changed her plea to no contest in August as part of a deal with prosecutors. She had been charged with driving under the influence as well as driving with a suspended license and six other counts.

The Ormond Beach (Florida) Police Department said on March 25, 2022, two vehicles had been stopped at a traffic light when Sytch crashed into the rear end of the second car, which caused it to collide with the first. The driver of the second vehicle, Julian Lasseter, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police subsequently said that Sytch's blood alcohol content had measured .280, well above the legal limit (.08), at the time of the crash, and that further testing found THC in her blood.

Sytch had six previous arrests for driving while intoxicated or related infractions on her record, including one that carried an eight-month jail sentence.

The 50-year-old first rose to prominence with WWE in the mid-1990s as the manager of The Bodydonnas. Her run with the company ended in 1998, and she had spells with ECW and WCW from there.