Giants GM: NY Will Take Best Player Available in NFL Draft amid Daniel Jones' Injury

Ian Maule/Getty Images

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen is considering all options in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Schoen told reporters on Monday that the Giants will select the "best player available" next April, which could include a quarterback (per Dan Duggan of The Athletic).

Starter Daniel Jones suffered a torn ACL on Nov. 5, putting his status for next year's season-opener in doubt. Although the Giants could sign a veteran passer in free agency to line up under center while he recovers, it appears that starting a rookie quarterback is a possibility as well.

Sitting at 4-8 through 12 games, the Giants will likely have a top 10 pick in the draft. There's a real possibility that they could be in the range of a top quarterback prospect such as North Carolina standout Drake Maye.

However, Jones' future with New York doesn't appear to be in major jeopardy at this point. Schoen told reporters that the "expectation" is that the 26-year-old will be the team's starting quarterback when healthy (per Duggan). Jones recently signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Giants during the offseason.

"I think we're going to have to do something on the quarterback, whether it's free agency or the draft," Schoen said, via Michael Eisen of giants.com. "Just where we are, [Tyrod Taylor's] contract is up, [Tommy] DeVito is obviously under contract, and Daniel, we don't know when he's going to be ready. So, just from an offseason program standpoint, I think that'll be a position that we'll have to look at."

After leading the Giants to a 9-6-1 record and a playoff win in 2022, Jones' 2023 campaign was off to a rough start prior to the injury. In six appearances, he averaged a career-low 151.5 passing yards per game while throwing just two touchdowns compared to six interceptions.

With the large investment that Schoen made in the former No. 6 overall pick, it makes sense that he wants to give him a chance to bounce back before exploring other long-term options at quarterback.