Raiders Release Marcus Peters, Roderic Teamer After Week 12 Loss to Chiefs

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders released veteran cornerback Marcus Peters and safety Roderic Teamer. on Monday, the team announced.

According to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez, Teamer was arrested and charged with misdemeanor DUI and speeding on Saturday.

The Athletic's Vic Tafur noted Peters was on pace to collect $1.5 million in bonuses from the team, which won't be paid out now. His departure also comes after he was benched midway through Las Vegas' 31-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Peters and head coach Antonio Pierce had a spirited conversation on the sideline during the game.

Pierce declined to provide any specifics on the matter in his postgame press conference and said only that it was a "coach's decision" not to play the two-time All-Pro in the second half.

The sideline exchange appears to be the straw that broke the camel's back. Tafur reported Sunday night the Raiders were expected to move on from Peters, who "was almost cut earlier this season."

The 30-year-old has seen his stock steadily slide since 2019, when he had five interceptions and an NFL-high three pick-sixes en rote to his third Pro Bowl nod. The torn ACL that wiped out his entire 2021 season has had a clear impact on his performance as well.

In 12 starts with the Raiders, Peters was allowing a 66.1 percent completion rate and a 103.2 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks, per Pro Football Reference. His missed tackle rate (20.4 percent) is also the seventh-highest in the league.

Peters might be able to land on his feet with a playoff contender before the season draws to a close thanks to his reputation. However, it wouldn't be surprising if his market is somewhat limited and teams prefer to wait until the offseason to give him another shot.

Meanwhile, Teamer recorded four tackles in six appearances this season. The 26-year-old had been placed on injured reserve on Oct. 18 after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 6 but was designated to return on Nov. 15.