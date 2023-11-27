Vasiliy Lomachenko, George Kambosos Jr. 'Close' on Contract for Boxing Fight in 2024

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It sounds like a clash between two of the best lightweight boxers in the world is on the verge of becoming a reality.

Per Anson Wainwright of The Ring, former three-division champion Vasiliy Lomachenko and former undisputed lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. are "close to a deal" for a fight in Australia next spring.

The fight between Lomachenko and Kambosos reportedly has a target date of April 14 (April 13 in the U.S.) and is expected to be for the vacant IBF lightweight title.

"It's exciting and great that there is so much interest in such a mega fight between myself and Loma," Kambosos told Wainwright. "We are close to finalizing the event deal, Perth is the lead state to host the event but Sydney and Adelaide are showing a lot of interest now and may make a bid to secure the event in their preferred states. Wherever this championship fight lands it will be a sellout and a spectacular fight between two warriors."

Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) has long been considered one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world. He's coming off a loss to undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney, who is scheduled to move up to challenge Regis Prograis for the WBC super lightweight title on Dec. 9. Despite the loss by unanimous decision, the scores were close and many argued that Lomachenko did enough to earn the win.

Kambosos (21-2, 10 KOs) dropped his undisputed lightweight titles to Haney in 2022 and lost the subsequent rematch as well. He returned to action in July against Maxi Hughes, but he didn't impress as he narrowly earned a majority decision victory.