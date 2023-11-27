Japan's Shōta Imanaga Posted Amid Yankees, Dodgers Rumors in 2023 MLB Free Agency

Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The DeNA BayStars posted starting pitcher Shōta Imanaga, according to Kyodo News.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand ranked the left-hander as the No. 15 free agent this offseason on Nov. 5 and listed off the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners as potential landing spots.

Will Laws and Nick Selbe of Sports Illustrated predicted he could sign with the New York Yankees.

