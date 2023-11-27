X

    Japan's Shōta Imanaga Posted Amid Yankees, Dodgers Rumors in 2023 MLB Free Agency

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 27, 2023

    MIAMI, FL - MARCH 21: Shota Imanaga #21 of Team Japan pitches in the first inning during the 2023 World Baseball Classic Championship game between Team USA and Team Japan at loanDepot Park on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
    Daniel Shirey/WBCI/MLB Photos via Getty Images

    The DeNA BayStars posted starting pitcher Shōta Imanaga, according to Kyodo News.

    MLB.com's Mark Feinsand ranked the left-hander as the No. 15 free agent this offseason on Nov. 5 and listed off the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners as potential landing spots.

    Will Laws and Nick Selbe of Sports Illustrated predicted he could sign with the New York Yankees.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

