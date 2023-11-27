X

NFL

    Justin Herbert, Chargers Offense Ripped by NFL Fans After 4 Turnovers in Ravens Loss

    zach bacharContributor INovember 27, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 26: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at SoFi Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)
    Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

    Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers' offense couldn't get out of their own way.

    The Chargers committed four turnovers during their 20-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

    Herbert finished with just 205 passing yards, his third-lowest mark of the season. He recorded a touchdown along with an interception, which came on a Hail Mary just before halftime. The 25-year-old led the team with 47 rush yards, although none of Los Angeles' running backs averaged more than 3.2 yards per carry.

    With the Chargers trailing by 10 points at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Herbert was sacked by Jadeveon Clowney and fumbled the ball inside Baltimore's red zone.

    NFL fans were less than enthused with his performance.

    Steve Berman @BASportsGuy

    When is Justin Herbert going to show us how good everyone tells us he is

    Jordan Woodson @Jordan_Woodson

    Inexcusable turnover from Justin Herbert there. Blame Brandon Staley all you want, but Herbert folds in big situations time and time again.

    Brandon Stokley @bstokley14

    Maybe Justin Herbert is overrated. You've got to have more awareness than that. You can't hold the ball forever 🤷‍♂️

    Conor Green @Conor_Green51

    Justin Herbert is a social media QB. What more proof do people need

    Jim Murray @bigjimmurray

    Wow you mean Justin Herbert couldn't close with the ball in his hand late in the 4th quarter? <br><br>No way! 😆

    Matt Derrick @mattderrick

    I mean, I saw the blitz coming and Justin Herbert didn't? Chargers going to Charger, I suppose.<br><br> But they do have three timeouts left.

    Lafreniere For MVP @Laf4MVP

    Justin Herbert in the 4th quarter: <a href="https://t.co/fdkkNX0XCR">pic.twitter.com/fdkkNX0XCR</a>

    Talkin' Hawks @TalkinHawks

    Dude. Justin Herbert just clams up. It's unbelievable. Great thrower of the football. It's pretty when it works. But it never works when it matters. Dumbfounding.

    Head coach Brandon Staley's team struggled to string together long drives all night long, recording just five first downs at the half.

    Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore hasn't been able to find any consistency in his first season with Los Angeles. After the Chargers averaged 31.7 points per game from Week 8 through Week 10, they've fallen back down to earth.

    Los Angeles has averaged a mere 15.0 points over their past two games, both losses.

    PFF @PFF

    Chargers with two lost fumbles in their last 4 plays 😬<br> <a href="https://t.co/5Tl9ZA7UD9">pic.twitter.com/5Tl9ZA7UD9</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Chargers offense has LOW VOLTAGE tonight 😬<br><br>0 TD<br>4 Turnovers <a href="https://t.co/EJCLQBX0wn">pic.twitter.com/EJCLQBX0wn</a>

    David Droegemeier @DrotalkSD

    Of course... when the Chargers can afford it the least... Clowney strip sacks Herbert and takes it away for the 4th turnover of the night. The Chargers can't win for losing.

    Josh Dubow @JoshDubowAP

    Chargers lose 2 fumbles in 1st half for 1st time since 9/27/2020 vs Panthers

    Tyler Dragon @TheTylerDragon

    Four Chargers turnovers in what is a must-win game for LA.

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Chargers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Chargers</a> just had a 19-play, 62-yard drive that resulted in no points.

    Daniel Wade @dantalkssports

    Feels like the Chargers would be winning this game right now with even a B-minus performance on offense.

    Tyler Dragon @TheTylerDragon

    Chargers can't get out of their own way. Turnovers on back-to-back possessions to end the half.

    The Pick Don @thepickdon

    I mean the Chargers defense has played incredible tonight. Offense is letting them down. It's usually the opposite

    The Chargers currently remain in last place in the AFC West as the team's playoff hopes continue to disappear.