Justin Herbert, Chargers Offense Ripped by NFL Fans After 4 Turnovers in Ravens Loss

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers' offense couldn't get out of their own way.

The Chargers committed four turnovers during their 20-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

Herbert finished with just 205 passing yards, his third-lowest mark of the season. He recorded a touchdown along with an interception, which came on a Hail Mary just before halftime. The 25-year-old led the team with 47 rush yards, although none of Los Angeles' running backs averaged more than 3.2 yards per carry.

With the Chargers trailing by 10 points at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Herbert was sacked by Jadeveon Clowney and fumbled the ball inside Baltimore's red zone.

NFL fans were less than enthused with his performance.

Head coach Brandon Staley's team struggled to string together long drives all night long, recording just five first downs at the half.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore hasn't been able to find any consistency in his first season with Los Angeles. After the Chargers averaged 31.7 points per game from Week 8 through Week 10, they've fallen back down to earth.

Los Angeles has averaged a mere 15.0 points over their past two games, both losses.