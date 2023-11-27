Cardinals' Jesse Luketa Driven to Rams Game by Fans After Car Gets Flat Tire

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa revealed that a few of the team's fans helped drive him to the stadium for Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams after he suffered a flat tire.

He made an attempt to reach out to the supporters to show his appreciation in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Cardinals' next home game is a Week 15 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

Luketa was selected by Arizona in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft. He played in 15 career games prior to Sunday's contest. The backup linebacker has mostly seen action on special teams, although he's lined up at fullback for the Cardinals a handful of times this year.

His versatility on the field and selfless approach off of it have made him a favorite of head coach Jonathan Gannon, who discussed his admiration of the 24-year-old prior to the team's regular-season opener.

"Off the field, I would say he's a team-first guy, and on the field, I would say he's a team-first guy," Gannon said, per Zach Gershman of azcardinals.com. "He puts himself behind the team, which I love about him. That's what's expected, but he truthfully does do that."