Giants' Brian Daboll: 'I've Got a Lot of Respect' for Wink Martindale Despite Rumors

Al Bello/Getty Images

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll downplayed rumors of a disconnect between himself and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale following the team's 10-7 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

"I've got a lot of respect for Wink. Glad he's on the staff," Daboll said, per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk.

Prior to kickoff, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that the relationship between the two had become strained.

"Bad place to the point where I don't see them actually continuing their relationship after this season, maybe not even during this season," Glazer said.

When Daboll was originally hired in Jan. 2022, Martindale was brought in a few weeks later. The former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator was reportedly the Giants' first external choice to fill the role, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The tandem helped lead New York to a 9-7-1 finish in their first year together, making it to the Divisional Round of the playoffs after a 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round.

Things haven't gone as smoothly this season, as the Giants currently own a 4-8 record despite their win over New England.

Daboll's offense is averaging just 13.5 points per game, the worst mark in the NFL. Martindale's defense hasn't fared much better, allowing 25.9 points each week. That's the fifth-worst mark in the league.

With losses piling up while the organization has dealt with injuries to several key players throughout the season, it isn't difficult to imagine animosity brewing on New York's coaching staff.

Daboll didn't add any fuel to the fire however, jokingly telling reporters that the largest argument he's had with Martindale is over "who gets the last piece of pizza," per Alper.