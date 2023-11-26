Jets' Breece Hall on Struggles: 'I've Been Making Mistakes That I've Never Made'

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Breece Hall is fed up with his struggles to put together a big game on the ground.

The New York Jets running back put the onus on himself for a recent six-game stretch that has not seen him rush for over 50 yards or average more than four yards per carry a single time.

"I've been making mistakes that I've never made in my career," Hall said, per Rich Cimini of ESPN. "So it's frustrating, bro."

Hall has compiled just 182 yards rushing over his last six games, including a stretch of four straight losses that has essentially taken the Jets out of the playoff picture.

While most of the focus has been on the miserable play of the Jets quarterbacks and their impact on skill-position players around them, Hall has not been producing as expected even when the offensive line does its job. Cimini noted that Hall has produced minus-1.1 rushing yards per carry over expected in this six-game slump, while he was averaging a positive 3.3 yards per carry in his first five games.

Hall attributed his regression to pressing too hard amid the Jets' offensive struggles.

"I take pride in being one of our A players," Hall said. "I expect to almost be perfect every week, and I'm trying, but it's been hard because I've been pressing so much and I feel like part of me feels like I'm in a box a little bit."

Jets coach Robert Saleh said he wants Hall to stop focusing on making big plays and get back to running with physicality.