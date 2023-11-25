OSU Legend Maurice Clarett Wants Ryan Day Fired After 3rd Straight Loss to Michigan

OSU Legend Maurice Clarett Wants Ryan Day Fired After 3rd Straight Loss to MichiganNovember 25, 2023
Ohio State legend Maurice Clarett is ready to sound the alarm following the Buckeyes' third straight loss to Michigan on Saturday.
Clarett posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, following Ohio State's 30-24 loss to Michigan that he wants longtime Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day fired:
Charles Robinson @CharlesRobinson
Man…barely 2 hours 🤣 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Buckeyes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Buckeyes</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wolverines?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wolverines</a> <a href="https://t.co/7Wd5xnvhJX">pic.twitter.com/7Wd5xnvhJX</a>
Maurice Clarett @ReeseClarett13
Let me help ppl out. When you're a premium program you schedule BS games so you can make it to the end of the season undefeated and put into position to win the conference, go on playoff run and win a championship. If you get to those moments and sh*t your pants constantly then…
