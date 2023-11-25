NFL Rumors: Steelers' Diontae Johnson, Minkah Fitzpatrick Had 'Heated' Altercation

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson and defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick reportedly got into a "heated argument" after Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Per that report, "Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt broke up the altercation and delivered a message that the team needed to stick together."

Schefter wrote that Johnson—who had just two catches for 16 yards on eight targets against Cleveland—was "visibly upset" on the sidelines during the loss and had an "animated conversation" with head coach Mike Tomlin.

He then reportedly continued "chirping" at the coaches on the way to the locker room, when Fitzpatrick began arguing with him and the exchange became "heated."

Johnson and quarterback Kenny Pickett also didn't appear to be on the same page on several routes, leading to key incompletions.

The Steelers are 6-4 on the season but the offense has been rough, ranking 28th in both yardage (280.1 YPG) and scoring (16.6 PPG). Those struggles led to the firing of former offensive coordinator Matt Canada this week.

Running backs coach Eddie Faulkner will serve as the offensive coordinator in his place, while quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan will be the playcaller.

"I couldn't say enough good about Matt Canada," Faulkner told reporters. "It's a little bit bittersweet in that way because when you sit back and you see all that goes on, and all that's being said about him and the offense, we all—and I'm speaking for the offense when I say this to staff—we all felt that we're all part of that. Nobody's absolving themselves from anything that's happened in that regard. We feel like we let him down."

It was clear the team had reached a tipping point, especially as they try to keep pace with the Baltimore Ravens (8-3) and Browns (7-3) in the loaded AFC North.