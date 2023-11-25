Jayden Daniels Crowned Heisman Trophy Frontrunner by Fans as LSU Beats Texas A&M

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Did Jayden Daniels lock up the Heisman Trophy on Saturday?

The LSU quarterback led the Tigers to a 42-30 win over Texas A&M at Tiger Stadium to close out the regular season with a 9-3 record, and he was brilliant against the Aggies.

Daniels led the Tigers on a second-half comeback after entering halftime down 17-14. He completed 16 of 24 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns in the win, in addition to rushing for 120 yards on 11 carries.

Daniels has been considered among the top Heisman Trophy contenders this season alongside the likes of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Following Saturday's win, college football fans were quick to dub Daniels the Heisman Trophy frontrunner:

Daniels entered Saturday's game having completed 72.6 percent of his passes for 3,577 yards and 36 touchdowns against four interceptions in 11 games, in addition to rushing for 1,014 yards and 10 scores.

While fans believe Daniels is the Heisman Trophy favorite, DraftKings Sportsbook still has him listed with the second-best odds to claim the trophy at +110 behind Nix (-130). After Saturday's slate finishes up, that could surely change.

