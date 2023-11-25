X

    Jayden Daniels Crowned Heisman Trophy Frontrunner by Fans as LSU Beats Texas A&M

    Erin WalshNovember 25, 2023

    BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 25: Jayden Daniels #5 of the LSU Tigers celebrates a touchdown during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    Did Jayden Daniels lock up the Heisman Trophy on Saturday?

    The LSU quarterback led the Tigers to a 42-30 win over Texas A&M at Tiger Stadium to close out the regular season with a 9-3 record, and he was brilliant against the Aggies.

    Daniels led the Tigers on a second-half comeback after entering halftime down 17-14. He completed 16 of 24 passes for 235 yards and four touchdowns in the win, in addition to rushing for 120 yards on 11 carries.

    LSU Football @LSUfootball

    The Throw. The Catch. <a href="https://twitter.com/JayD__5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JayD__5</a> to <a href="https://twitter.com/BrianThomas_11?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BrianThomas_11</a> <br>TOUCHDOWN <br><br>📺 ESPN <a href="https://t.co/TSsg2oqAlB">pic.twitter.com/TSsg2oqAlB</a>

    LSU Football @LSUfootball

    One of the best catches you'll see. The best receiver in football.<br><br>Give that man the Biletnikoff <a href="https://twitter.com/whyguard13?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@whyguard13</a> <a href="https://t.co/9yXWBlLTmG">pic.twitter.com/9yXWBlLTmG</a>

    LSU Football @LSUfootball

    That looked familiar 🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/JayD__5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JayD__5</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/alltimegreattt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@alltimegreattt</a> <br>📺 ESPN <a href="https://t.co/JlQYd1pERB">pic.twitter.com/JlQYd1pERB</a>

    Daniels has been considered among the top Heisman Trophy contenders this season alongside the likes of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

    Following Saturday's win, college football fans were quick to dub Daniels the Heisman Trophy frontrunner:

    Sports Illustrated @SInow

    LSU's band struck the Heisman Trophy pose for QB Jayden Daniels: <a href="https://t.co/zRCta34WAq">https://t.co/zRCta34WAq</a> <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/JeritRoser?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JeritRoser</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/LAvsAllYall?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LAvsAllYall</a>) <a href="https://t.co/1kQqGf3aKO">pic.twitter.com/1kQqGf3aKO</a>

    Brett McMurphy @Brett_McMurphy

    LSU QB Jayden Daniels w/4th TD pass of day vs. Texas A&amp;M for 42-30 lead. Did that lock up Heisman for the "Human First Down?"

    Evan Hollingsworth @evan_hworth

    If the Heisman is given to Bo Nix over Jayden Daniels, I will never respect or acknowledge the award ever again. <a href="https://t.co/ZdH7WlSNMi">https://t.co/ZdH7WlSNMi</a>

    99 @passthechill

    Jayden so clearly the heisman bruh

    KJ @KdotJohnson_

    This Jayden Daniels game sealing rushing TD will solidify him as the Heisman

    Liaudwin Seaberry Jr. @LiaudwinJr

    Jayden Daniels, here's your Heisman sir.

    Fletcher Mackel @FletcherWDSU

    Bo Nix is excellent player and Oregon is still playing for conference and national championship…<br><br>BUT…JAYDEN DANIELS IS BEST COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYER IN 2023 AND DESERVES THE HEISMAN TROPHY!<br><br>It's a travesty if Daniels doesn't win the sports most prestigious individual honor. <a href="https://t.co/zHYWSnYucG">pic.twitter.com/zHYWSnYucG</a>

    Peter Burns @PeterBurnsESPN

    GIVE HIM THE HEISMAN!<br><br>Jayden Daniels with one of the greatest CFB seasons ever. <br><br>350+ Total Yards<br>4 TD's<br><br>LSU down 10 in the 3rd quarter.....JD5 took over.

    Yayo Calderón 🇵🇷 @blacknuyorican

    Jayden Daniels should win the Heisman. LSU would be a four win team without him.

    Daniels entered Saturday's game having completed 72.6 percent of his passes for 3,577 yards and 36 touchdowns against four interceptions in 11 games, in addition to rushing for 1,014 yards and 10 scores.

    While fans believe Daniels is the Heisman Trophy favorite, DraftKings Sportsbook still has him listed with the second-best odds to claim the trophy at +110 behind Nix (-130). After Saturday's slate finishes up, that could surely change.

