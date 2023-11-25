Shaquille Leonard on Colts Release: 'I Felt Like I Was Thrown out the Door'

John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard wasn't pleased with his abrupt exit from the Indianapolis Colts after he was surprisingly waived by the team on Tuesday.

"I felt like I was thrown out the door, man," Leonard said, according to James Boyd of The Athletic. "I gave this organization everything that I had, even when I didn't really have it. I gave them everything."

The 28-year-old had spent his entire career with the franchise after being selected by Indianapolis with a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He blossomed on the field instantly, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Leonard has totaled 614 tackles, 15.0 sacks, and 12 interceptions as a pro. His 17 career forced fumbles rank 14th among all active players.

However, the three-time Pro Bowler has seen his production decline in recent years. He only appeared in three games throughout an injury-riddled 2022 campaign that saw him dealing with separate back and concussion issues.

Although he started in nine games this season, he was far less effective in limited playing time. Leonard was on the field for just 70% of the Colts' defensive snaps this year, the lowest mark of his career outside of the 2022 season in which he was plagued by injuries.

"It was shocking," Leonard said, per ESPN's Stephen Holder. "I asked for a November meeting. I guess I got a November meeting. I guess you've got to be careful what you ask for."