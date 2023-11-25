Report: Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr. Expected to Play vs. Chargers amid Shoulder Injury

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr.'s shoulder injury is trending in a positive direction heading into the Baltimore Ravens' game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Beckham is expected to try playing on Sunday after suffering the injury in a Nov. 16 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

The injury occurred in the fourth quarter when he was tackled by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, who appeared to land on Beckham's right shoulder. He left the game and didn't return when the Ravens had things under control.

Beckham didn't sound concerned about it being a big issue going forward.

"It's not that bad," he told reporters after the game. "We'll figure it out."

Head coach John Harbaugh echoed those sentiments when he said it "doesn't look too bad," but it might be "something he'll have to deal with" for a bit.

Beckham's status is important because the Ravens also lost Mark Andrews to an ankle injury in the Bengals game. The initial expectation was the star tight end would miss the remainder of the season, but Harbaugh said on Nov. 21 there is an "outside chance" he could return at some point.

Per the Ravens' official injury report, Beckham, Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay were all either limited or missed one practice this week. Beckham and Flowers are the only two from that group listed as questionable against the Chargers.

Beckham had a season-high 116 yards on just four catches against the Bengals. It was his first 100-yard game in the regular season since Oct. 13, 2019.