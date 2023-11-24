Cooper Kupp to Play for Rams vs. Cardinals Despite Ankle Injury, Sean McVay Says

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Pro Bowl wide receiver Cooper Kupp is set to play for the Los Angeles Rams in the team's Week 12 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals after dealing with an ankle injury.

Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed that Kupp would be available when speaking to reporters on Friday, per ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

The 30-year-old left Los Angeles' Week 11 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the second quarter due to an ankle sprain. He did not return, resulting in questions regarding his availability moving forward.

While Kupp is one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL when healthy, he's struggled to stay on the field over the past two years. He missed the final eight games of the 2022 season due to a high ankle sprain.

Kupp also began this year on IR, missing Los Angeles' first four games as he dealt with hamstring issues. He's remained effective after coming back from the injury, recording 364 yards in five games prior to his early exit against the Seahawks.

McVay was optimistic about Kupp's chances to return prior to the official announcement, showing his confidence in the former third-round pick when speaking to the media on Monday.

"I know he's going to do everything in his power [to play]," he said, via Barshop. "... It's not something where you're saying he's definitely going to be out for this week, but you want to see the functionality."

Kupp has been a staple of the Rams' offense since 2017, racking up 6,704 receiving yards and 47 touchdown catches in 86 regular season games. This included an incredible 2021 season in which he recorded 1,947 yards, the second-highest single-season total in NFL history.