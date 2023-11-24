Saquon Barkley Discusses Usage in Giants' Passing Game with Tommy DeVito as QB1

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Saquon Barkley was pleasantly surprised by his involvement in the New York Giants' passing attack alongside new starting quarterback Tommy DeVito.

Barkley recorded 57 receiving yards during the Giants' 31-19 victory over the Washington Commanders. That's his highest single-game total since Week 4 of the 2021 season. He also caught two touchdown passes while racking up 83 yards on the ground.

"It felt great, especially on the first [touchdown]," Barkley said, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. "It's a play I've been asking for a long time. So when we got it called, in my mind I was like, 'I can't mess this one up.' It feels good to get in the end zone twice. It feels good to get a win."

The Pro Bowl back has been a weapon in New York's pass game at varying points throughout his six-year career, although his production has declined recently. Barkley was averaging just 15 receiving yards per game prior to his stellar performance against the Commanders, his lowest mark as a pro.

"It takes me back to college," he said, per Raanan. "Kind of like it was in college, even though some games I didn't have great running games, I was able to impact the game in other ways. I feel like that's the type of player I am. I feel like I'm able to impact the game in multiple ways."

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito made sure to look for the former No. 2 overall pick as the first-year signal-caller made his second career start. He targeted Barkley five times, tied for the highest total on the team.

DeVito finished the afternoon with 246 yards, throwing three touchdowns and zero interceptions which earned him Rookie of the Week honors.