Jerry Jones: Cowboys Have Contacted Shaquille Leonard Amid NFL Free Agency Rumors

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The vaunted Dallas Cowboys defense may get more formidable in the near future.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters that the team is satisfied with the current linebacker core but are taking looks at the newly released Shaquille Leonard.

"We'll see how we do with our evaluation and look at him pretty good," Jones told reporters. "[We'll] look at some health things [with Leonard]. I know a lot of teams are looking at him, so I don't want to give an indication of the degree of our interest with him."

While he admitted his interest in Leonard, Jones was quick to praise linebackers Damone Clark, Rashaan Evans and Markquese Bell. He also said that he did not feel like the Cowboys are competing with the Philadelphia Eagles for Leonard.

"Well, it doesn't..." Jones told reporters, via Pro Football Talk's Charean Williams. "Every time, they seem to be making some good decisions over there personnel-wise. I like our linebackers. So, I don't want to imply one way or the other my interest in Leonard."

Leonard was released by the Indianapolis Colts after a six-season tenure with the team. He was named to the Pro Bowl three times and was named first-team All-Pro in 2020 and 2021. He fell out of the rotation and has not performed to his previous standard but the 28-year-old could still be a dynamic addition to the Cowboy defense.