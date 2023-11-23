Blackhawks' Taylor Hall Out for Year After Surgery on Knee Injury; Won 2018 NHL MVP

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago Blackhawks announced Thursday that veteran winger Taylor Hall will undergo surgery on his right knee and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Hall left the Blackhawks' Nov. 9 game against the Tampa Bay Lightning early due to a knee injury, and after missing the following two games, he returned to play on Nov. 18 and 19.

The Blackhawks held Hall out of Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets before deciding to shut him down for the season.

Hall was in the midst of his first season in Chicago following an offseason trade from the Boston Bruins.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.