Seahawks' Geno Smith Expected to Play vs. 49ers Amid Injury; Kenneth Walker Doubtful

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks announced on Wednesday that quarterback Geno Smith is questionable for Thursday's Thanksgiving matchup against the San Francisco 49ers and running back Kenneth Walker is doubtful.

However, Seahawks coach Pete Caroll announced Wednesday that he expects Smith to play.

Smith, 33, took a hit to the right elbow area from Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald during Sunday's 17-16 loss, an injury that kept him out for most of the fourth quarter.

He told reporters on Tuesday that he's had "better days, but getting there," when asked about the injury.

"I definitely feel a little bit better after a couple of days," he added.

Offensive coordinator Shane Waldron said Smith "looked good" during Tuesday's practice.

"He's working his way back in," he added. "He's limited, and we'll see where we are at come game time."

If Smith can't go, veteran Drew Lock would get the start. But at this point, it sounds as though Smith will be ready to go.

He had a breakthrough 2022 campaign for the Seahawks, registering career highs in yardage (4,282), touchdowns (30) and completion percentage (69.8 percent), earning his first Pro Bowl appearance and leading Seattle to a 9-8 record and postseason appearance.

That earned him a three-year, $75 million contract in the offseason.

He hasn't had quite the impact in 2023, however, throwing for 2,404 yards, 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions while taking 21 sacks and completing 65.3 percent of his passes. But he does have the Seahawks at 6-4 and in position to earn another playoff berth.