Photo: Lions, NFL Teams Playing on Thanksgiving to Wear John Madden Jersey Patch

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

All six NFL teams playing on Thanksgiving Day will be wearing a jersey patch in honor of football legend John Madden, the Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach and television analyst who called a host of games on this holiday for years.

The Detroit Lions, who kick off Thursday's festivities with a 12:30 p.m. ET home game against the Green Bay Packers, showed off their patch.

The NFL is celebrating the league icon with its second annual "John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration."

"Network partners FOX, CBS and NBC will celebrate Madden's contributions to the game, both on the field and in the broadcast booth, with tributes interspersed throughout each game on Thanksgiving Day," a league statement read.

In addition, "each network will select a player of the game who will receive a $10,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to be given to a high school or youth football program in their name, as the topic of youth football was important to Madden."

There will also be "John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration" stencils in honor of Madden. The opening coin will feature a silhouette of Coach Madden for "heads" and a six-legged turducken for tails. Each broadcast will also begin with a league-produced "Madden Hallmark."