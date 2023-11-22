Zach LaVine Trade Rumors: 'Market Is Very Limited' for Bulls Star amid Lakers Buzz

Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The market for Zach LaVine doesn't appear to be materializing as the Chicago Bulls might have hoped.

According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago (h/t HoopsHype), the market for LaVine "is very limited right now."

"But I do think this will lead to a Zach LaVine trade I just think it's an untenable situation that needs to be resolved," Johnson added.

LaVine has been heavily linked in trade rumors this year with the Bulls continuing to struggle following a disappointing 40-42 finish to the 2022-23 campaign in which they missed the playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons.

The Bulls enter Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder 12th in the Eastern Conference with a 5-10 record. While it's possible they could turn things around, there's little hope for Chicago to contend with the likes of the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers for one of the top seeds.

With DeMar DeRozan also on an expiring contract, it's no surprise the Bulls are considering moving on from LaVine and entering a rebuild.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry reported on Nov. 14 that LaVine and the Bulls have an "increased openness" about a potential trade this season, and Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports added last week that the veteran "does not view this Bulls roster as competitive enough to turn any type of contending corner in the East" and that he "desires to play for a winning franchise."

With LaVine's market currently limited, Mayberry reported Tuesday that he is more likely to be traded at the February deadline

"Most don't expect the Bulls to make a trade until at least mid-December after contracts that were signed this summer can be traded," Mayberry wrote. "A more realistic target is the Feb. 9 trade deadline. It often takes additional time to construct a trade for high-contract players, and [Artūras] Karnišovas has demonstrated numerous times that he's patient in making a deal."

LaVine would be a solid addition to any contending franchise, and the 76ers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers have been mentioned as potential suitors for his services, Charania reported Nov. 14 on The Rally.

The 28-year-old is averaging 21.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 15 games this season while shooting 43.1 percent from the floor and 33.9 percent from deep.