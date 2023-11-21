Darrell Henderson Waived by Rams amid Kyren Williams' Expected Return from Injury

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams waived veteran running back Darrell Henderson on Tuesday.

The news comes after head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Kyren Williams was expected to play on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Williams has been on injured reserve since suffering an ankle injury in Week 6.

Henderson, 26, started the four games Williams missed on IR, rushing for 112 yards and two touchdowns on just 2.4 yards per carry. Royce Freeman (215 rushing yards, one touchdown, 4.3 YPA) was more effective in Williams' stead, and seemingly will remain with the team as his backup going forward.

Williams, 23, was excellent in the first six weeks of the season, rushing for 456 yards and six touchdowns while adding 13 catches for 105 yards and another score. His addition will be a major boost for a 4-6 Rams team still clinging to slim postseason hopes.

McVay told reporters he was excited to have Williams back in the fold:

"It'll be great to be able to get him back, his productivity, his play energy, his overall just presence. He's a guy that we've missed. I think a lot of guys have done a good job stepping up in his absence. Thought Freeman did an especially good job down the stretch being able to really convert and create on some hard, tough runs that kept drives alive and ran some clock off. It'll be great to be able to continue to see those guys develop but get Kyren back into the mix and do his thing and hopefully pick up where he left off against Arizona."

Williams torched the Cardinals for 158 rushing yards and a touchdown in his last game before his injury, so he could be in line for a very productive return.

The Rams need all the help they can get in what has been a tough season for the offense due to key players like Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp missing time with injuries. The latter's status for Sunday remains up in the air after he suffered a lateral sprain in his right ankle on Sunday.