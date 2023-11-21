NFL Rumors: Blake Martinez, Steelers Agree to Contract After Panthers Stint

Eric Espada/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed linebacker Blake Martinez off the Carolina Panthers practice squad and onto their 53-man active roster, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 29-year-old Martinez has played seven NFL seasons (2016-2022). He retired after playing four games with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 to sell Pokemon cards through his company Blake's Breaks.

According to documents reviewed by CNBC Make It reporter Megan Sauer, the company brought in $6.5 million in revenue on the collectible reselling platform Whatnot.

Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported Blake's Breaks then had more than $11 million in earnings in the last year.

However, Whatnot banned Martinez and his company from the platform in August, alleging that he scammed buyers.

After signing with the Panthers' practice squad in November, Martinez addressed the allegations:

The former Stanford star has played for the Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and Raiders over a seven-season career.

Martinez played his first four seasons in Green Bay before signing a three-year, $30 million contract with the Giants.

Over a four-year period from 2017-2020, Martinez averaged 148.5 tackles, including an NFL-high 144 in 2017 and a career-high in 2019.

Unfortunately, a torn ACL suffered three games into his 2021 season ended his campaign (and ultimately stint) with the Giants, who released him the following September.

Martinez then signed with Las Vegas as a practice squad member in Oct. 2022 before being activated to the main roster.

He joins a Steelers team that's had tumultuous year at inside linebacker with season-ending injuries to Cole Holcomb (knee injury) and Kwon Alexander (torn Achilles). Pittsburgh has notably signed Mykal Walker and Myles Jack to help fill out the depth chart at the position.