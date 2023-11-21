NFL Player: Chargers WR Keenan Allen is a 'Big-Time S--t Talker. It's Nonstop'

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Not only is the Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen one of the NFL's best wide receivers, but he's apparently a prolific trash talker as well.

That's according to a voter in The Athletic's annual anonymous player poll.

"And don't for a second think trash talk is limited to just defensive players," The Athletic wrote. "The Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen, one of the NFL's most consistent wideouts, is known to have a thing or two to say during games. 'Big-time s— talker,' one player said. 'It's nonstop.'"

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson easily finished No. 1 with 24.6 percent of 71 responses to the "biggest trash-talker" question. Allen landed in the "others" category (18.6 percent), meaning he received at least one vote for his trash-talking effort. Aside from Garder-Johnson, 10 other players received at least 2.9 percent of votes.

Allen hasn't been shy about providing his honest thoughts about his opponents in the past, notably calling the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders' defense "barbecued chicken" if it decided to play man-on-man against he and the Chargers last year. Allen ended up going for six catches, 88 yards and one score, albeit in a 27-20 loss to the Silver and Black last December.

Allen has the game to back up his trash talk, especially in 2023. He leads the NFL with 83 receptions, and his 1,011 yards and seven touchdowns rank fourth and tied for third, respectively.