Eagles, Cowboys Fans Voted Most Annoying by NFL Players: 'Loud, Rude and Obnoxious'

Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In a new NFL player survey, the race for the most obnoxious fans in the league is between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

Per a survey conducted by The Athletic, the two NFC East rivals received the most votes among 73 players who responded to a question asking about which team has the most annoying fan base.

"Just loud, rude and obnoxious," one player said of Eagles fans. Another player said the Philly crowd will "swear they're the biggest football gurus on earth."

Philadelphia fans do have a legendary reputation, dating back to 1968 when they threw snowballs at Santa Claus.

Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson admitted Philly fans threw batteries at him when he was the team's starting quarterback in 1999.

The Eagles came out slightly ahead with 25.3 percent of the vote, followed by the Cowboys at 24.7 percent.

One player who picked Cowboys fans as the most obnoxious didn't really have a stinging argument against them: "They usually think they should win the Super Bowl every year."

If the worst thing a fanbase thinks is they should win the Super Bowl every year, that's pretty good compared to how bad things can get with fans. Granted, it might feel like a sense of entitlement with Cowboys fans because the team garners so much national attention.

There are television hosts who have made it part of their schtick to laugh at the Cowboys when they lose games.