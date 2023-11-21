NFL Player: Bills Fans Most Annoying, 'Why Y'all Showing Y'all Ass?' F--k Outta Here'

Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images

An anonymous NFL player called out Buffalo Bills fans as part of a poll conducted by The Athletic this week.

Among the questions asked was which NFL fanbase is the most annoying, and while the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys topped the list with 25.3 percent and 24.7 percent of the vote, respectively, Bills fans were high up on the list as well.

Of the 73 players who participated in the poll question, 7.5 percent of them said Bills Mafia was the most annoying fanbase, placing them third behind the Eagles and Cowboys in terms of individual team fanbases.

One of the players who chose the Bills as the most bothersome group of fans suggested it was because he saw a bit more of them than he bargained for: "Buffalo. They be mooning folks and it's like, 'Why y'all showing y'all ass?' F--k outta here with that."

Bills fans have long been viewed as some of the most passionate and outrageous in the NFL, and much of that stems from their tailgating antics.

While preparing for games outside of Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, Bills fans have been known to do anything from squirting each other with ketchup and mustard, drinking shots out of bowling balls and jumping through folding tables.

The Bills have been one of the NFL's best teams in recent years, entering 2023 having won three consecutive AFC East titles and made the playoffs four straight years.