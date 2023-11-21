X

NFL

    Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Lose to Eagles as NFL Fans Rip Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WRs

    zach bacharContributor INovember 21, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 20: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs gets away from Fletcher Cox #91 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 20, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' offense were unable to find any rhythm as they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles by the final score of 21-17 on Monday Night Football.

    In a rematch of last year's Super Bowl, Mahomes threw for a season-low 177 yards and two touchdowns against one interception during a rainy night at Arrowhead Stadium.

    Although the two-time MVP had a subpar performance, Kansas City's wide receivers were unable to get on the same page as their quarterback. This was capped off with a crucial drop by former fifth-round pick Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

    With the Chiefs trailing by four points and less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Mahomes fired a deep ball that Valdes-Scantling couldn't come up with. If he was able to secure the grab, he likely would have scored or set up Kansas City inside the Eagles' 10-yard line.

    ESPN @espn

    Chiefs had a chance to score the go-ahead TD on this play 😬 <a href="https://t.co/lFR4oMLOna">pic.twitter.com/lFR4oMLOna</a>

    Valdes-Scantling was clearly upset with himself after the game:

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    Marquez Valdes-Scantling was visibly frustrated leaving the field after the Chiefs' loss to the Eagles tonight.<br><br>📺: ESPN <a href="https://t.co/A8zshs1Rlz">pic.twitter.com/A8zshs1Rlz</a>

    NFL fans also called out the receiver.

    NFL on DAZN @NFLonDAZN

    Marquez-Valdes Scantling was THAT close to scoring the go ahead touchdown 😱 <a href="https://t.co/cT42ZSO48i">pic.twitter.com/cT42ZSO48i</a>

    Cody Tapp @codybtapp

    I know Mahomes doesn't have good stats tonight but his WRs have let him down really bad tonight.

    stan verrett @stanverrett

    Mahomes doesn't have a true number one receiver. Those drops are atrocious.

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    DeVonta Smith made the catch that Marquez Valdes-Scantling couldn't. And that was straight up the difference tonight.<br><br>Eagles are tough as nails, too, and move to 9-1.

    Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell

    Marquez Valdes-Scantling has five drops on passes traveling 30+ yards in the air since 2018. Nobody else has more than three.

    SCOUTD @scoutdnfl

    Society if Marquez Valdes-Scantling could catch <a href="https://t.co/WQudMIDFJC">pic.twitter.com/WQudMIDFJC</a>

    Chris D @Cdunn2314AS

    Mahomes doesn't have one receiver that can catch the ball

    73-9 and THEY LIED @CuffsTheLegend

    Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Welcome to the Transfer Portal 🤣💀

    Dave Kluge @DaveKluge

    The game has been a perfect microcosm for Marquez Valdes-Scantling's entire career.

    Pat Forde @ByPatForde

    Marquez Valdez-Dropling.

    Mahomes was flagged for an intentional grounding penalty the following play, which gave the Chiefs 25 yards to gain on fourth down. He fired a deep pass beyond the sticks, but Justin Watson was unable to come down with the ball.

    NFL @NFL

    Turnover on downs. Eagles ball!<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PHIvsKC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PHIvsKC</a> on ESPN/ABC<br>📱: Stream on <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLPlus?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLPlus</a> <a href="https://t.co/f0JSux0GFT">https://t.co/f0JSux0GFT</a> <a href="https://t.co/55KEaDMeb1">pic.twitter.com/55KEaDMeb1</a>

    Kansas City fell to 7-3 after the loss. The Chiefs maintained their grip on first place in the AFC West, although they're no longer the top team in the conference. The Baltimore Ravens are now the first seed in the AFC with a record of 8-3.