Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs Lose to Eagles as NFL Fans Rip Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WRs

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs' offense were unable to find any rhythm as they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles by the final score of 21-17 on Monday Night Football.

In a rematch of last year's Super Bowl, Mahomes threw for a season-low 177 yards and two touchdowns against one interception during a rainy night at Arrowhead Stadium.

Although the two-time MVP had a subpar performance, Kansas City's wide receivers were unable to get on the same page as their quarterback. This was capped off with a crucial drop by former fifth-round pick Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

With the Chiefs trailing by four points and less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Mahomes fired a deep ball that Valdes-Scantling couldn't come up with. If he was able to secure the grab, he likely would have scored or set up Kansas City inside the Eagles' 10-yard line.

Valdes-Scantling was clearly upset with himself after the game:

NFL fans also called out the receiver.

Mahomes was flagged for an intentional grounding penalty the following play, which gave the Chiefs 25 yards to gain on fourth down. He fired a deep pass beyond the sticks, but Justin Watson was unable to come down with the ball.