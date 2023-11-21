Tom Brady: Bill Belichick Not Being with Patriots Is 'Hard for Me to Think About'

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tom Brady is still supportive of Bill Belichick remaining the New England Patriots' head coach despite the team's 2-8 record through 10 games in 2023.

"I think he's an incredible coach," Brady said in an appearance on the Stephen A. Smith Show (21:00 mark). "He's the best coach, in my belief, in the history of the game. The thought of him not being in New England is hard for me to think about."

Brady and Belichick spent 20 seasons together with the Patriots, leading one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history. They won six Super Bowls together, while they both flourished individually as well.

Belichick won Coach of the Year three times, while Brady won three MVPs. Brady captained several immensely successful offenses, while Belichick's defenses consistently ranked within the top 10 of points allowed per game.

That isn't the case in 2023, however. Starting quarterback Mac Jones has struggled mightily, throwing 10 touchdowns against 10 interceptions while averaging a career-low 203.1 yards per game.

New England's defense has also struggled this season, allowing a below-average 23.8 points each week.