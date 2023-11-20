Chargers' Joey Bosa Likely to Go on IR With Sprained Foot Injury Suffered vs. Packers

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers defense will be without Joey Bosa for the foreseeable future, as the defensive end is likely headed to Injured Reserve after being diagnosed with a foot sprain, head coach Brandon Staley told reporters on Monday.

Bosa went down with the injury in the first quarter of the Chargers' 23-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. He was carted off the field and did not return.

The four-time Pro Bowler has accumulated 6.5 sacks in nine appearances this season.

Staley told reporters that it's "to be determined" if Bosa will be able to return before the end of the season, per Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times.

The 28-year-old has been one of the league's best pass-rushers when healthy, although he's struggled to stay on the field in recent years. Bosa missed four games during the 2020 season due to his placement in concussion protocol twice, then missed 12 contests in 2022 after suffering a groin tear in Week 3.

Although the Chargers' defense hasn't been as dominant in 2023 compared to recent years, their ability to hassle opposing quarterbacks has remained strong. Los Angeles has accumulated 34 sacks this season, the fourth-most in the NFL.

However, the team as a whole continues to perform well below expectations. The Chargers own a record of just 4-6, sitting in last place in the AFC West. Los Angeles' remaining schedule doesn't get much easier either, as Staley's team still has matchups against conference contenders such as the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, and Buffalo Bills.