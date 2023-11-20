Seahawks' Pete Carroll Optimistic Geno Smith Will Play vs. 49ers Amid Elbow Injury

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll believes that quarterback Geno Smith will be healthy enough to play in the team's upcoming matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.

"I would think so," Carroll said when asked if Smith would be available against San Francisco, per ESPN's Brady Henderson.

The veteran signal-caller sustained an injury to his throwing elbow during the team's 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 11. He was able to return to the field before the end of the game, although his playing status on a short week has been up in the air.

The Super Bowl-winning coach also revealed that Smith has a contusion on the tendon close to the bottom of his triceps.

"I don't think there's any damage other than that, but we've got to see how much it swells up," he said, per Henderson. "The docs were all over him all through the flight and all last night and all that, so he's getting all the treatment you can get."

While Smith hasn't been as exceptional as his Pro Bowl season in 2022, he's still an effective passer who has helped lead the Seahawks to a 6-4 record in 10 starts. He's amassed 2,404 yards through the air while recording 12 touchdowns to go along with seven interceptions.

The reigning Comeback Player of the Year is the key to unlocking Seattle's offense. In the four games that he's recorded multiple touchdown passes this season, the Seahawks are a perfect 4-0.

If Smith is unable to suit up following a short week despite Carroll's comments, backup quarterback Drew Lock would start under center.

Lock has started 21 of 26 career games played, throwing for 25 touchdowns against 21 interceptions while racking up 4,806 yards. The 27-year-old briefly entered the contest on Sunday following Smith's injury, although the results were suboptimal.

He completed just two of his six pass attempts for three yards and an interception against the Rams' defense.