Peter King Ranks Steelers' Kenny Pickett Behind Browns' DTR Among NFL AFC North QBs

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Count Peter King of Pro Football Talk among those who isn't very high on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.

As he wrote in his weekly column, "AFC North QB Depth Chart, as of this morning anyway: Lamar Jackson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and, in a tie, Kenny Pickett and Jake Browning. Pick it up, Kenny."

Pickett has earned the doubt. He finished just 15-of-28 for 106 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions and three sacks taken in a 13-10 loss against the Cleveland Browns.

"[The Browns] have a really good defense. They make a lot of offenses look like that," Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters after the loss. "Coupled with their venue, we have to give them some credit. We knew their reputation in Week 2. Maybe the rest of the National Football League didn't. It's kind of been confirmed in the weeks after that and obviously they were really good today."

Yes, Pickett was facing an elite defense, but he now has just 1,722 passing yards, six touchdowns and four interceptions through 10 games, and the Browns aren't the only team he's played this season.

For perspective, New York Giants undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito has six touchdown passes—in his last three games. That sort of says it all.