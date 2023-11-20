NFL Insider: Likelihood of Aaron Rodgers' Jets Return, Davante Adams Trade 'Remote'

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the New York Jets tried to acquire Las Vegas Raiders superstar receiver Davante Adams ahead of the trade deadline and would do so again come the offseason.

"That will happen," a source told him. "I think so."

Meanwhile, quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly targeting a December return from his torn Achilles, potentially in Week 16, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

On Monday, however, The Athletic's Mike Sando speculated that both the chances of the Raiders trading Adams to New York this offseason and Rodgers returning so quickly from his injury were "remote."

It's hard to imagine Rodgers returning so quickly from an injury that ends seasons, especially at the age of 39, which he'll be by mid-December. And the Jets (4-6) may not even be in the playoff picture by that time, given how awful their offense has been, making a return this season rather pointless.

As for Adams, the Raiders (5-6) have started to turn their season around under interim head coach Antonio Pierce and may be reluctant to trade away a key piece ahead of next year.

Peter King of Pro Football Talk speculated that Adams probably is worth less in a trade now than the first- and second-round pick it took to acquire him, but that the Raiders could try to leverage New York's desperation to reunite Rodgers with Adams and make a Super Bowl push in those talks.