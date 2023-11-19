Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Says Hand Injury Is 'Fine,' Jokes He Can't Play Fortnite

Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Tyreek Hill suffered a hand injury during the team's 20-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, although he confirmed that it doesn't appear to be serious following the game.

"I think I'll be fine," Hill said, according to Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. "I don't think I'm gonna be able to play Fortnite but I'll be okay."

He briefly left the game and entered the locker room after sustaining the injury, although he returned to the field for the second half.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.