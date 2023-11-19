Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Applauded by NFL Fans in Win vs. Raiders amid Tua's Miscues

Bryan Cereijo/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins hurt themselves with turnovers and missed opportunities repeatedly on Sunday. Thankfully, they have Tyreek Hill to smooth over the rough patches.

The superstar wideout torched the Las Vegas Raiders to the tune of 10 catches for 146 yards and a touchdown, leading his team to a 20-13 win in a game that was far closer than it should have been.

The Dolphins dominated the Raiders in total yardage (422-296), time of possession (32:15), first downs (21-12) and held Vegas to 4-of-14 conversions on third down and 0-of-2 conversions on fourth down.

But Miami also lost three turnovers, including an interception and fumble by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, and kicker Jason Sanders missed a field goal.

So what probably should have been a comfortable win at home instead was a bit more uncertain. Thankfully for the Dolphins, the Raiders had three turnovers themselves. Oh, and when the level gets a bit difficult, Miami always has a cheat code in Hill to rely on:

The Dolphins are now 7-3 on the season and the frontrunners to win the AFC East, but there are some real question marks lingering around this team. The Dolphins have looked elite against middling opposition at times this season, but also lost to the Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

When faced with elite opponents, they've faltered. And on Sunday the Dolphins looked like a team capable of smoking an opponent but just as capable of tripping all over themselves.

It didn't help that running back De'Von Achane returned from injury, only to leave his first game back with a knee injury, taking away some of the team's big-play threat.

That's the question for these Dolphins—they can explode for chunk plays at any moment, but against teams that limit such plays, can they orchestrate consistent, steady scoring drives? And can they do it come the postseason against contending teams?