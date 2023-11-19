X

    Commanders' Curtis Samuel, Giants' Cordale Flott Ejected for Fighting After Howell TD

    November 19, 2023

    Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) is hit by New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) as he scores a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023, in Landover, Md. Also on the field is Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel (4). (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
    Washington Commanders wideout Curtis Samuel and New York Giants defensive back Cordale Flott were each ejected from Sunday's NFC East showdown for fighting after a Sam Howell rushing touchdown, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

    Several Washington players seemed unhappy with a late hit on Howell after he crossed the goal line, leading to a scrap on the sideline.

    Howell was checked for a concussion after the play but cleared to return by doctors.

    Samuel, 27, came into Sunday third on the Commanders in receptions (37), fourth in targets (49) and receiving yards (338) and tied for fourth in receiving scores (two). He's formed a solid trio at wide receiver for the Commanders alongside Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson.

    Flott, 22, is in his second NFL season. In 18 career games coming into Sunday he'd posted 44 tackles, a forced fumble, an interception and six passes defensed.

    The Commanders are fighting for their playoff lives, coming into the matchup against the Giants with a 4-6 record. Dropping to 4-7 against a brutal stretch of games to end the season—at Dallas, hosting Miami, a bye, at the Los Angeles Rams, at the New York Jets, hosting San Francisco and hosting Dallas—would make their postseason aspirations a long shot.

    There are no more playoff dreams for the Giants, who came into Sunday 2-8 on the season and forced to play un-drafted free agent Tommy DeVito at quarterback with Daniel Jones out for the year with a torn ACL.

    One of New York's two wins this season came against Washington, however, setting the stage for another tight and feisty showdown between the NFC East rivals.