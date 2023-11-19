Chargers' Joey Bosa Carted to Locker Room After Suffering Foot Injury vs. Packers

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa was carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

The team said he's questionable to return due to a foot injury. ESPN's Kris Rhim provided more context on the situation:

Injuries have been an all too common occurrence for the four-time Pro Bowler since the Chargers selected him third overall in 2016. He has logged a full season just twice across his career.

In 2022, Bosa was out for 12 games because of a groin tear. This year, a fractured left big toe along with a hamstring problem sidelined him for a 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4 and then limited his availability for the next two games.

Even though the Chargers only listed him as questionable in their initial update, some fans will be expecting the worst based on how emotional Bosa was on the sideline. The rest of his season could be in serious jeopardy.

His absence will be a significant blow for the defense considering his 6.5 sacks are second on the team behind Khalil Mack (nine). The Chargers were already allowing a league-worst 291.2 passing yards per game as well.