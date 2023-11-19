X

NFL

    Chargers' Joey Bosa Carted to Locker Room After Suffering Foot Injury vs. Packers

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVNovember 19, 2023

    EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 06: Joey Bosa #97 of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 06, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
    Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

    Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa was carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    Moments ago, Joey Bosa was taken to the locker room after suffering a foot injury <a href="https://t.co/226Q7Sof24">pic.twitter.com/226Q7Sof24</a>

    The team said he's questionable to return due to a foot injury. ESPN's Kris Rhim provided more context on the situation:

    Kris Rhim @krisrhim1

    Joey Bosa appears to be in significant pain on the sideline. Limped off the field and is sitting on the sideline bench with his face in his hands as trainers and teammates talk to him.

    Kris Rhim @krisrhim1

    Joey Bosa just left to the locker room on a cart. Looked very upset and appeared to be crying into a towel.

    Injuries have been an all too common occurrence for the four-time Pro Bowler since the Chargers selected him third overall in 2016. He has logged a full season just twice across his career.

    In 2022, Bosa was out for 12 games because of a groin tear. This year, a fractured left big toe along with a hamstring problem sidelined him for a 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4 and then limited his availability for the next two games.

    Even though the Chargers only listed him as questionable in their initial update, some fans will be expecting the worst based on how emotional Bosa was on the sideline. The rest of his season could be in serious jeopardy.

    His absence will be a significant blow for the defense considering his 6.5 sacks are second on the team behind Khalil Mack (nine). The Chargers were already allowing a league-worst 291.2 passing yards per game as well.

    Opposing quarterbacks will have an even easier time against L.A. without the threat of Bosa rushing off the edge.

