Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Jimmy Johnson to Be Inducted into Ring of Honor vs. Lions

The Dallas Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones announced that former head coach Jimmy Johnson to the Ring of Honor during the team's Dec. 30 game against the Detroit Lions.

Johnson, 80, spent five seasons as the head coach of the Cowboys, compiling a 44-36 record, three playoff berths and back-to-back Super Bowl titles in the 1992-93 seasons.

Johnson, who was hired ahead of the 1989 season, took over a team that had gone 3-13 the year prior to his addition and went 1-15 in his first season.

He helped orchestrate several vital moves for the rebuilding Cowboys, including the draft selections of Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Troy Aikman and the trade of running back Herschel Walker for a mountain of players and draft picks, with the latter eventually turning into talents like Smith, Russell Maryland, Kevin Smith and Darren Woodson.

But Johnson and Jones eventually butted heads over who would have control over football matters within the organization. When Johnson first took the gig, he had that authority, but Jones eventually wanted more control and the head coach bristled at the suggestion.

Jones would eventually tell reporters that any coach could have led the Cowboys to their second title given the talent on the roster. Not long after, the pair chose to mutually part ways, and those lingering tensions have kept Johnson out of the team's Ring of Honor since.

Neither had the same level of success apart as they had together. Johnson would go on to coach the Miami Dolphins between the 1996-99 seasons, putting together a 36-28 record with three playoff berths but no championships.