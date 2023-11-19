NFL Trade Rumors: Jets Want Raiders' Davante Adams in 2024 for Aaron Rodgers Reunion

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

The New York Jets are reportedly expected to pursue a trade for Davante Adams this offseason.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Jets, who attempted to acquire Adams before this year's trade deadline, are intent on reuniting the Pro Bowl wideout with Aaron Rodgers. The Raiders rebuffed New York's trade attempts ahead of the deadline, but Adams has been frustrated with the trajectory of Las Vegas' offense at points in the 2023 season.

The Jets have littered their roster with familiar faces for Rodgers, with Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and Billy Turner being among the notable names to come over after stints in Green Bay. Former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett also holds the same role now with the Jets.

Rodgers is currently rehabbing a torn Achilles suffered in Week 1's win over the Buffalo Bills. He's been angling for an in-season return—one that would make history given the typical nature of Achilles injuries—but will only come back if the Jets are in the playoff picture. New York sits at 4-5 heading into Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Jets' wide receiver depth chart is currently topped by second-year star Garrett Wilson, who has racked up 55 receptions for 642 yards and two touchdowns this season. Wilson has been among the NFL's most-targeted receivers, but Zach Wilson has struggled to find him consistently with the ball.

Wilson and Adams would instantly become one of the NFL's best 1-2 punches at the wideout spot, giving Rodgers arguably the best duo of his career.