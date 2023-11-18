Oregon's Bo Nix Cements Heisman Trophy Favorite Status Among Fans with 6 TDs vs. ASU

Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

Oregon Ducks star Bo Nix is one of the best quarterbacks in college football, but is he worthy of the Heisman Trophy?

Nix was dominant in Saturday's game against the Arizona State Sun Devils before being pulled late in the third quarter in favor of Ty Thompson with Oregon up 42-3. He completed 24 of 29 passes for 404 yards and six touchdowns, in addition to rushing for seven yards on three carries.

It was one of his best games of the season.

After Nix was pulled, college football fans were quick to dub the former Auburn quarterback the Heisman Trophy favorite:

Nix entered Saturday's game having completed 77.7 percent of his passes for 3,135 yards and 29 touchdowns against two interceptions in 10 games, in addition to rushing for 121 yards and five scores.

The 23-year-old entered the season having been considered a Heisman Trophy contender behind the likes of USC Caleb Williams and UNC's Drake Maye, but he arguably has outplayed both signal-callers en route to the top of the ladder.