X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Oregon's Bo Nix Cements Heisman Trophy Favorite Status Among Fans with 6 TDs vs. ASU

    Erin WalshNovember 18, 2023

    EUGENE, OREGON - NOVEMBER 11: Bo Nix #10 of the Oregon Ducks gestures to the crowd during a game against the USC Trojans at Autzen Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images)
    Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images

    Oregon Ducks star Bo Nix is one of the best quarterbacks in college football, but is he worthy of the Heisman Trophy?

    Nix was dominant in Saturday's game against the Arizona State Sun Devils before being pulled late in the third quarter in favor of Ty Thompson with Oregon up 42-3. He completed 24 of 29 passes for 404 yards and six touchdowns, in addition to rushing for seven yards on three carries.

    It was one of his best games of the season.

    FOX College Football @CFBONFOX

    Bo Nix and <a href="https://twitter.com/oregonfootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@oregonfootball</a> are going CRAZY 😳<br><br>ANOTHER touchdown for the Ducks in the first half! <a href="https://t.co/hkOE1cUY6P">pic.twitter.com/hkOE1cUY6P</a>

    After Nix was pulled, college football fans were quick to dub the former Auburn quarterback the Heisman Trophy favorite:

    Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 @BarrettSallee

    Bo Nix is coming for that Heisman Trophy. Jayden Daniels might need to have a field day tonight.

    WestCoastCFB @WestCoastCFB

    Bo Nix is making his case for the Heisman. He has 303 yards and 5 TD passes and it isn't even halftime yet.

    Bryan Fischer @BryanDFischer

    Decent first half. <a href="https://t.co/EjEOQK9p84">pic.twitter.com/EjEOQK9p84</a>

    Bruce Feldman @BruceFeldmanCFB

    Bo Nix and Oregon torching ASU. Nix has thrown SIX TD passes and has just five incompletions in the first half. Ducks lead 42-0... still in the first half. Nix now has a 35-to-2 TD-to-INT ratio this year. Wow.

    Joe Healey @JoeHealey42

    Nix gonna win the Heisman.

    The Real Avery Lynch @YoungBull_Lynch

    Bo Nix is trying to win the Heisman today. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoDucks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoDucks</a>

    Travis Williams @daddyshangout

    Bo Nix for Heisman <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Heisman?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Heisman</a>

    Adrian @adrianabshere

    I present to you… future Heisman winner Bo Nix <a href="https://t.co/CVMOLl23NG">pic.twitter.com/CVMOLl23NG</a>

    ☠️Jacob⚪️⚫️ Beaulieu☠️ @JacobBeaulieu

    BO NIX FOR THE HEISMAN

    LLCoolD @bmduncan3

    Alright, Bo Nix for Heisman

    Shaq @ShaqMitchell

    Bo Nix is your Heisman winner.

    Amajahl Knowles @3AM__MO

    Bo Nix has 6TDs in the 1st half. Heisman wrapped up

    Nix entered Saturday's game having completed 77.7 percent of his passes for 3,135 yards and 29 touchdowns against two interceptions in 10 games, in addition to rushing for 121 yards and five scores.

    The 23-year-old entered the season having been considered a Heisman Trophy contender behind the likes of USC Caleb Williams and UNC's Drake Maye, but he arguably has outplayed both signal-callers en route to the top of the ladder.

    Oregon will improve to 10-1 on the season with a win over Arizona State and Nix could wrap up the Heisman next week with a solid performance against Oregon State to close out he regular season.

    Oregon's Bo Nix Cements Heisman Trophy Favorite Status Among Fans with 6 TDs vs. ASU
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon